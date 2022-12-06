Who did WWE star Rhea Ripley date before Buddy Matthews?

Rhea Ripley is currently one of the most beloved female superstars on the WWE roster. An absolute powerhouse in the ring, the Australian competitor is currently aligned with Finn Balor's Judgment Day stable.

Outside the ring, it is no hidden secret that Rhea Ripley is dating AEW star Buddy Matthews, also known in WWE as Buddy Murphy. However, not many know who she dated before Matthews.

In 2019, Ripley met independent wrestler Demetri Jackson at a gym. The couple soon started dating and living together in Orlando, Florida. Jackson, prior to becoming a wrestler, was a competitive weightlifter and completed his Master's degree in Sports & Exercise Science.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE The one that keeps me sane!... 🖤 The one that keeps me sane!... 🖤👹 https://t.co/wiTcAcKMZZ

Jackson is known as 'The Action Man,’ on the independent scene. He has also competed on AEW's show Dark. The inspiration behind him becoming a WWE superstar is former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have taken RAW by storm

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are the hottest apparent on-screen couple on Monday Night RAW and the WWE. The two have been consistently seen together in WWE programming and always appear to be wreaking havoc side by side.

Given their immense on-screen chemistry, many fans wondered if there was anything more to their partnership. In a recent interview with The Post’s Joseph Staszewski, The Nightmare claimed Dominik and her simply enjoy being a menace and are just having fun.

"Me and Dom Dom, we’re just going out there and we’re having fun. We’re being menaces to society and just going out there and doing whatever we want. We’ve definitely put our own spice onto it."

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Dominik and Rhea Ripley served Rey Mysterio thanksgiving dinner without turkey, stuffing, or Macaroni just HANDS AND FEETS Dominik and Rhea Ripley served Rey Mysterio thanksgiving dinner without turkey, stuffing, or Macaroni just HANDS AND FEETS 😭😂https://t.co/5yvnL40dmh

While Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are having a good time, The Eradicator also has her eyes on Bianca Belair and wants the RAW Women's Championship. She hasn't formally confronted the EST yet, but that day is not far away.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes