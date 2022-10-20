Which former WWE Superstar is Rhea Ripley currently dating?

Rhea Ripley is one of the most menacing superstars in WWE at the moment. Although she sports a dominant and dark character in the ring, she unveils another side of herself every now and then with her current boyfriend.

After months of speculation, it has been revealed that Rhea Ripley is dating former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy, now known as Buddy Matthews in AEW, where he is a member of House of Black. However, he is currently on a hiatus from in-ring competition.

Interestingly, Ripley also has a close on-screen relationship with her The Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik is also the brother of Aalyah Mysterio, who was Murphy's former on-screen partner in WWE during the pandemic era. Still, it looks like this angle is not a problem for all parties since the AEW star even joked about it in the past.

Matthews was released from WWE in June 2021, just the same day as Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black). Buddy debuted in AEW in February 2022 and aligned himself with Malakai and Brody King to form House of Black.

Rhea Ripley returns to televised in-ring action on WWE NXT

The Eradicator may have been alongside The Judgment Day, especially with their feud with Rey Mysterio, Edge, and AJ Styles. However, it was only recently that Ripley Ripley wrestled in an actual match.

The Australian superstar returned to action after four months alongside stablemate Damian Priest in a Mixed Tag Team match at a live event last weekend. Unfortunately, they were both unable to defeat Dolph Ziggler and Nikki A.S.H. on both occasions.

Rhea Ripley had her first televised match on the recent episode of NXT, where she defeated Roxanne Perez in a Pick Your Poison match. She further highlighted her dominant win after tweeting about it after the match.

Although Matthews is taking some time off from the ring, some reports stated the Stamford-based promotion is interested in him. Still, it looks like he will remain with AEW for now. However, it will be interesting to see the couple work in the same ring together.

