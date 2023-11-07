Who is WWE star Zoey Stark's husband?

WWE is the biggest professional wrestling promotion in the world. The company features numerous top stars of various ages and backgrounds, but one talent appears to be breaking through to the next level.

Zoey Stark has been with the promotion for a handful of years, but she was only just called up to Monday Night RAW as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. Now, she has a bigger fanbase and audience than ever before. As her career explodes, many are curious about the performer on and off-screen.

One question frequently asked is whether Zoey has a significant other or not. To answer that, Stark has been dating Tom Howard for many years and even refers to him as her husband. However, they are not officially married yet. Interestingly, Howard also has a pro wrestling background.

Howard began wrestling in 1994 and even had a developmental deal with WWE for some time. He helped launch Ultimate Pro Wrestling, a promotion that had a hand in training the likes of Samoa Joe, John Cena, Johnny Yuma, The Miz, Mike Knox, and Chris Masters, among others.

In addition to his work in the United States, Howard found success wrestling under the Green Beret moniker in Pro Wrestling ZERO1-MAX in Japan and K-1 MMA. He also competed in Mexico. In addition to pro wrestling, he dabbled in kickboxing and mixed martial arts.

He is the co-owner of "The Fight Pros" and "Rebirth Productions," two companies related to casting, consulting, and production for the Film or TV and commercials.

Zoey Stark has a major match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

While Zoey Stark seemingly has a happy personal life, her WWE career is flourishing, too. Proof of that comes with the news that she'll be in a major championship match at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Stark participated in a Women's Battle Royal on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The bout featured numerous exciting stars of the division, including Tegan Nox, Ivy Nile, Shayna Baszler, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Raquel Rodriguez, among others.

The final two stars in the match were Zoey, and her rival turned tag team partner Shayna Baszler. The Queen Of Spades nearly won while choking Stark out but fell victim to a series of Superkicks and a vicious DDT on the ring apron.

With Zoey Stark's victory in the multi-woman bout, she now has the biggest opportunity of her career. She will go one-on-one with Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

The bout has been announced for the Survivor Series WarGames event, which will be held in Chicago. Can Stark win the biggest fight of her life? Fans will need to tune in to find out.

