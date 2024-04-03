Who is WWE Superstar Drew Gulak?

WWE Superstar Drew Gulak is currently a member of the NXT roster, where he is part of the No Quarter Catch Crew, alongside Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne. He has won the 24/7 Championship eight times and the NXT Cruiserweight Championship once.

The 36-year-old wrestler started his professional career in 2005 and spent 12 years in the independent circuit along with Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), where he became the World Heavyweight Champion and World Tag Team Champion.

In late 2016, he moved to WWE and has been working with the Stamford-based company since then. He never got a major push, but instead, he was considered a mid-card wrestler.

He later became a backstage interviewer for SmackDown and moved to NXT in 2022, where he is still performing.

What the future has in store for the 36-year-old star remains to be seen.

Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey accused Drew Gulak of harassment

Drew Gulak is dealing with a serious accusation made by former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey. Rousey, who departed from the Stamford-based promotion last year, has been quite vocal about the way WWE treated women after Vince McMahon was accused of sexual misconduct.

Ronda Rousey appeared on NewsNation and made a serious allegation against Drew Gulak, accusing him of harassment. The Baddest Woman on the Planet said that Gulak inappropriately pulled the string of the sweatpants she was wearing. The former SmackDown Women's Champion noted that she immediately confronted him and made it clear to him that he would have a problem if he did that again.

"This guy grabs the string of my sweatpants and no one reacts as if this is abnormal. He grabs it and starts going down the hall...Nobody around me acted as if it was abnormal. All the guys around me were just like it's part of the day. That really put me on edge to where not only is this behavior prevalent, but it's so prevalent that people don't even realize it's a problem anymore...Drew Gulak. Drew Gulak, that's who it was. I confronted him later and I was like, 'If I ever hear about you putting your hands on any other woman like this, or doing anything like this to me ever again, we're going to have a problem,'" Ronda Rousey said. [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Gulak has yet to comment on these allegations, and the same goes for WWE. Still, what Rousey said makes it clear that the Stamford-based company has serious problems to deal with.