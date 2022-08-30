Who is WWE Superstar Matt Riddle's ex-wife, Lisa Rennie?

On the latest edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins left Matt Riddle fuming when The Visionary mentioned the latter's ex-wife Lisa Rennie. Riddle and Rollins participated in an interview with commentator Corey Graves ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle.

At the end of the interview, Seth Rollins made it personal by talking about Matt Riddle's family. However, the former Universal Champion rubbed salt into The Original Bro's wounds by reminding him of not having a family anymore.

This brought steam out of Riddle's head as he started swearing at The Visionary and promised to smash his face.

Check out the incident in the video below:

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins just went full Daniel Cormier / Jon Jones 🤌

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins just went full Daniel Cormier / Jon Jones 🤌https://t.co/lzkbm5KK8W

Matt Riddle and his ex-wife Lisa Rennie got divorced in March 2022. The couple have three children who live with their mother.

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle's ex-wife is a Former Olympian

Lisa Rennie is a former two-time LSU American gymnast and former Olympian weightlifter. She was born and brought up in Las Vegas. Being an Olympian, Rennie is associated with a supplement company known as CB Durance.

The couple met more than a decade ago, much before Matt Riddle gained fame in the UFC and WWE. They married in 2011 and have three children, Amy, Allison, and Zachary. The couple separated in October 2021 and got divorced in March of 2022, ending their eleven-year wedding.

While personal remarks certainly entertained the audience watching WWE RAW, we are quite sure Riddle didn't enjoy the remarks made by Rollins. The two superstars will go head-to-head in Clash at the Castle on September 3. Months of bad blood have been brewing between the then and several brawls have already taken place on RAW.

While no stipulation has yet been added to this match, the interview has certainly increased the interest of fans. After a long time, fans are starting to see a feud get this personal.

What did you make of the interview on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 times WWE Superstars went off-script

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha