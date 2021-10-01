Who was WWE superstar Ryan Sakoda?

Ryan Sakoda was one of Tajiri's Yakuza-style henchmen on SmackDown between 2003 and 2004. Sadly, Sakoda passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 48.

The Japanese star signed a WWE developmental contract in September 2003 and was soon called up to the main roster.

Before signing with Vince McMahon's company, Sakoda competed for NWA Zero-One in his home native of Japan. He became a one-time NWA Intercontinental Tag Team Champion with Samoa Joe during this particular run.

He also assisted in instructing wrestlers at UPW's Ultimate University. UPW in California was famously known for training wrestlers such as Samoa Joe and John Cena.

After joining WWE, he appeared alongside Akio and Tajiri, who went on to compete in numerous tag team matches. They faced the likes of The Dudley Boyz, Too Cool, and The FBI during their run. Sakoda and Akio also helped Tajiri in his quest for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

Ryan Sakoda was released by WWE in August 2004. He competed for MTV's Wrestling Society X in 2007 and continued working on the independent scene in California until 2017. His last job before his passing was reportedly working for Disney at the Grand California Hotel.

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Paul London paid tribute to Sakoda via Twitter following the news of his passing:

"Heart is hurting by the sudden passing of Ryan Sakoda. From our time in OVW to Smackdown he was always able to make me laugh like none other. His impressions hysterical & his smile contagious. Met Ryan in 2001 at UPW & he was always a friend. Grateful for the moments. R.I.P" Paul London stated. (h/t @LondonFU)

How did Ryan Sakoda pass away?

As of this writing, no cause of death has been revealed.

There has been recent concern from former WWE superstar Chris Masters as to why everybody found out about the unfortunate news weeks after Sakoda's passing on September 2nd.

Ryan Sakoda will no doubt be remembered by the WWE Universe for his time alongside Tajiri and Akio. We extend our condolences to the family and friends who have been affected by his death.

