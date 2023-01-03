Who is WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura married to?

Shinsuke Nakamura has been one of the most well-known wrestlers even before his time in WWE due to his time wrestling in Japan. Despite his status, he still makes sure that his personal life is still kept private.

Nakamura began his wrestling career at New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2002, where he later accumulated multiple accomplishments and championships during his stay up until 2016 after signing with WWE. While at the Japanese wrestling promotion, he captured the IWGP Heavyweight Championship three times, became the IWGP Intercontinental Champion, and more.

Despite all of his wrestling accomplishments in Japan, one of the best moments in the country was definitely prior to his professional career. Before becoming a wrestler, Shinsuke Nakamura had already met his current wife Harumi Maekawa.

Harumi Maekawa was born on February 2, 1981, and is currently 41 years of age. She met the SmackDown star while they were both attending college at Aoyama Gakuin University in Shibuya, where a mutual friend introduced them, and they started dating in 1999.

In June 2007, Shinsuke announced that he was going to tie the knot with Harumi. Although he sustained an injury during that year while competing at the G1 Climax tournament, the wedding proceeded on September 1, 2007.

Maekawa continued to support her husband throughout his wrestling journey, even moving to the United States when he was signed to the Stamford-based promotion.

Triple H once offered to arrange a job for Shinsuke Nakamura's wife Harumi Maekawa

A number of foreign stars all over the world have made their way to WWE and NXT. Due to their schedules, it's no wonder why the couple decided to move to Orlando, Florida as well. However, it looks like the SmackDown star is not the only one to receive an offer.

In a translated interview, Shinsuke Nakamura talked a little bit about a conversation he had with current Chief Content Officer Triple H. The 42-year-old later stated that The Game even offered a job opportunity to Harumi Maekawa. However, it's unknown whether this was for a position in WWE or for another workplace.

“He (Triple H) also said to me that if you have any ideas at all, just tell me. He even said he could arrange a job for my wife. If I asked him, ‘Do you think I can have time off to surf’ do you think I’d be pushing it? Haha’”

Despite Shinsuke Nakamura's high status in professional wrestling, it looks like the couple prefers to keep their relationship private,

