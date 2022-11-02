Who is WWE Superstar Valentina Feroz?

Valentina Feroz is among the many names in NXT's women's division. She has been marked as a potential star of the future, with her fighting background and willingness to learn the ropes only brightening her prospects.

Feroz (real name Rita Reis) is of Brazilian descent. She was drawn towards fighting at a young age and began training at seven. By the time she turned 14, she had picked up Judoka.

Five years later, she became the first female athlete to win a Bronze medal in the prestigious Judo World Championship. This was her breakout moment in the world of fighting.

In 2016, the youngster began training for Olympic wrestling. She secured the ultimate prize by winning the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship on April 19, 2017.

The spotlight has been on her ever since. WWE swiftly capitalized on the momentum and signed her to the company.

Valentina Feroz's arrival in WWE

Seeing the headlines Valentina Feroz was generating, everyone wanted to have her on board. At the age of 23, she took part in a WWE South American Tryout held in Chile. She impressed everyone with her skills and secured a developmental contract on May 14, 2019.

As Rita Reis, she made her WWE debut on December 5, 2019, at a house show in Jacksonville, Florida. She teamed up with Chilean NXT rookie Catalina Garcia to take on Briana Brandy & Taynara, with the duo coming up short.

Two nights later, she made her singles debut for the company in a losing effort against MJ Jenkins. The Brazilian continued to wrestle in tag team matches over the next few months, with more people noticing her skills.

The 27-year-old's impressive performances saw her make her televised NXT debut on September 23, 2020. She competed in a Number One Contender Battle Royal that was won by veteran Candice LeRae. Three months later, she took on the name Valentina Feroz and fought Mercedes Martinez but failed to win. Since then, she has appeared sporadically on NXT and wrestled against some top names.

With legitimate fighting credentials and untapped potential, Feroz could be a star in the making. The 27-year-old has all the tools to succeed in the business and will need to put them to good use over the next few years.

