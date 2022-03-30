Getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is one of the highest recognitions a superstar gets for their excellence inside the squared circle. Every year, some all-time greats are inducted into the category and are immortalized in history.

It sounds like the hallowed hall is meant only for aged superstars who have seen it all and laced up their pair of boots. This is true to some extent, but certain names have had the honor of being inducted into the category at a rather younger age.

This brings up an interesting question - Who is the youngest WWE Hall of Famer?

This question has two answers. Firstly, the youngest person to ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame is Connor 'The Crusher' Michalek. He was the first recipient of the Warrior Award and was posthumously inducted into the Hall.

Speaking of the youngest superstar to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, the distinction belongs to Beth Phoenix. She was inducted as part of the 2017 class. Born on November 24, 1980, The Glamazon was 36 years, 4 months, and 7 days old when she became a part of the acclaimed category.

She also became the fastest female inductee at the time because the time difference between her debut and induction was relatively short. Natalia Niedhart was the one who had the honor of inducting Phoenix into the Hall of Fame.

At the time, Beth Phoenix was a three-time Women's Champion, one-time Divas Champion, the runner-up of Miss WrestleMania Battle Royal and had also eliminated The Great Khali from the Royal Rumble.

There are a few other superstars who were inducted into WWE Hall of Fame before their 40s

An interesting fact is that The Bella Twins were to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020 at the age of 36. If COVID-19 didn't strike the world then, they would both have been inducted only five days older than The Glamazon.

Nonetheless, The Bella Twins went to the hallowed hall in 2021 as a part of the 2020 class at the age of 37.

Another fascinating fact is about the youngest male WWE Hall of Famer.

The distinction belongs to Edge, Phoenix's husband. He was inducted in 2012 at the age of 39 when everyone thought his career was over due to severe neck injuries.

The Rated-R Superstar, however, broke down all the barriers to return to the squared circle and is better than ever at present. Edge and Beth Phoenix are the only married couple in the category thus far.

