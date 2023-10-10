Why did 56-year-old legend cut a savage promo on Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW? Exploring potential direction

At Fastlane 2023, Cody Rhodes teamed up with Jey Uso to defeat Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Since then, Rhodes and his fans have been happy about The American Nightmare winning his first title in WWE since returning at WrestleMania 38.

However, amidst all the celebrations and happiness, a 56-year-old WWE legend reminded Cody Rhodes about his real purpose in WWE. The legend in question is RAW commentator Michael Cole. On this week's RAW, Cole was spotted cutting a savage promo on the former AEW star.

During his promo, Cole made sure to let Rhodes know that his story was not finished despite winning the Tag Team Championship. This promo was indeed the right one to cut since a credible figure in the Stamford-based promotion needed to remind Rhodes of his real purpose, and that was to finish the story against Roman Reigns.

Expand Tweet

The promo further makes sense because Cody Rhodes has not been able to speak about Roman Reigns due to the distance between them. Also considering Rhodes could not get to speak about it, the promo cut by Michael Cole could be a hint for the future.

Cody Rhodes revealed how he felt losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

When Cody Rhodes stepped into the ring at WrestleMania 39, he was supposed to win his first World Championship in WWE, a feat his legendary father Dusty Rhodes could not achieve. However, Rhodes was unable to achieve the same as Roman Reigns registered a victory on that night.

While one could imagine how gutted Rhodes must have felt, some time ago he spoke about how he felt after losing to The Tribal Chief at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking to Robbie Fox on the My Mom's Basement podcast, The American Nightmare said that his loss was bittersweet. Rhodes also spoke about WrestleMania 40 as a place for his revenge against Reigns.

"The only thing I learned was well, I gotta get back. I gotta get back, and I gotta win. I can't call it, I gotta win. That was bittersweet, I mean more bitter than anything. The only thing I was trying to do was look at as many fans as I could and let them know it'll be okay. It was a very tense, awkward, cold feeling at WrestleMania 39 so it opens up opportunities for WrestleMania 40 perhaps to be a different feeling," said Rhodes.

Given Cody Rhodes is determined to finish the story, it will be interesting to see a potential match between him and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

However, if that is to happen, it will be interesting to see how WWE builds the story given both superstars are on different brands.