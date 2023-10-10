Potential spoiler on plans for Cody Rhodes to challenge Roman Reigns

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns in WWE may not be finished.

Cody Rhodes returned from injury during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January as the 30th entrant. He had torn his pectoral ahead of his match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell 2022 and was forced to miss months of action. However, Rhodes returned with a bang and won the Royal Rumble to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

At WWE's biggest event of the year, The American Nightmare challenged Roman Reigns for the title. It appeared that he was going to get the chance to finish his story, but The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered and ensured that The Tribal Chief remained the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

According to insider account BWE (BoozerRasslin), the rivalry between Rhodes and Reigns may not be over. BWE posted "Is the story over?" ... "Actually..", on their private X account to suggest that the feud could be reignited down the line.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes on how he felt after losing to Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes opened up about how he felt after losing the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking to Robbie Fox on the My Mom's Basement podcast, the 38-year-old revealed what he learned after losing to Roman Reigns. He said that he learned that he has to get back to that spot and win next time. Rhodes suggested WrestleMania 40 as a possible date to get his revenge.

"The only thing I learned was well, I gotta get back. I gotta get back and I gotta win. I can't call it, I gotta win. That was bittersweet, I mean more bitter than anything. The only thing I was trying to do was look at as many fans as I could and let them know it'll be okay. It was a very tense, awkward, cold feeling at WrestleMania 39 so it opens up opportunities for WrestleMania 40 perhaps to be a different feeling." [3:58-4:57]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Many fans were disappointed that Cody Rhodes lost at WrestleMania 39, but he has rebounded nicely and captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championships with Jey Uso this past Saturday night at WWE Fastlane. Only time will tell if Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will renew their rivalry in the months ahead.

Who would you like to see face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.