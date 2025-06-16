  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Adam Pearce
  • Why is Adam Pearce being replaced on WWE RAW? Reason revealed

Why is Adam Pearce being replaced on WWE RAW? Reason revealed

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Jun 16, 2025 01:13 GMT
Adam Pearce backstage [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Adam Pearce is the GM of RAW [Image credits: WWE.com]

An interesting thing in WWE right now is how the company has featured the onscreen authority figures of all three brands. SmackDown has been led by Nick Aldis, RAW by Adam Pearce, and Ava sits at the helm of NXT. Auguably, they have been the perfect trio to handle their respective rosters.

Ad

In addition to that, some instances of Pearce and Aldis arguing over some decisions and opportunities have added to the essence of the main roster brand competition again, which has been a treat to watch over the past few months.

While Pearce appears to be the perfect person to manage the red brand, he will be replaced by the SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis this week, which the former announced, and the latter acknowledged on X/Twitter. The same happened a few months ago as week as well, when Pearce was not available for the Monday night show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Honored to once again take the helm at Monday Night Raw tomorrow night in Green Bay! #WWERaw," Aldis wrote.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Ad

This week’s absence of the RAW General Manager raises questions over why Aldis was replacing the 46-year-old yet again. The only reason is that the veteran is on a short and well-deserved vacation. Further, it is seemingly clear that Pearce is not going anywhere and there will be no changes to the General Managers of the three brands.

However, a major fact to note is that Pearce has a very different way of managing the action on the red brand while Aldis has things much controlled demeanor on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see how things play out when the SmackDown General Manager fills in for Adam Pearce on WWE RAW this week.

Ad

Adam Pearce teased facing Nick Aldis in a WWE match last year

The RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has not been in the ring since March 2021 and is not expected to return to the squared circle anytime soon. However, he addressed a potential in-ring return a few months ago on Instagram.

The veteran addressed facing the SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis after being asked by a fan. While the legend didn’t quite answer the question, he clearly teased the match between the two authority figures for the future.

Ad
"I've thought about it a lot, and I said I'd never angle for a match, and I won't. But if you are asking me to be honest, would I come back to active wrestling and face Nick Aldis? The short answer is..." said Pearce.

Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the two General Managers in the future.

About the author
Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Twitter icon

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications