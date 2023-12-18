Why did AJ Styles attack LA Knight on SmackDown? Know their history

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles made his return for the first time since being attacked by The Bloodline backstage. Styles returned towards the end of the show when Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were landing vicious blows on Randy Orton and LA Knight.

While The Phenomenal One helped Orton and Knight ward off the attack from The Bloodline, what he did next came as a shock to those who witnessed it. When The Bloodline left the ring and headed backstage, Styles proceeded to attack LA Knight out of nowhere. AJ's act led to many fans questioning why he attacked Knight.

The answer to this question can be traced back to Fastlane. At the premium live event, AJ Styles was scheduled to team up with John Cena and face The Bloodline. However, a backstage attack by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown led to him being replaced by Knight.

Hence, there is a possibility that The Phenomenal One's attack on SmackDown is motivated by jealousy and anger. There is a possibility that Styles feels Knight stole his chance and took away his shine. It will be interesting to see him explain his actions on the next episode of SmackDown.

Wrestling legend believes AJ Styles will face massive SmackDown star at WrestleMania 40

The past year has been a triumph in the career of LA Knight. This year, Knight has been accepted by the WWE Universe like no other and also received a great push by the company. However, it's important for the promotion to keep this momentum going, and this can be done by booking him in a good feud ahead of WrestleMania 40.

While Knight can face many opponents on The Grandest Stage of Them All, wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes WWE has already found an opponent for him. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Apter mentioned that Styles is the best opponent WWE could find for Knight. The veteran wrestling journalist said:

"Where I think it's gonna go is they needed to find a spot to LA Knight that wasn't a demotion. This is why I think the AJ Styles thing happened tonight. That's the feud - LA Knight, AJ Styles. We're gonna have to have it explained as to why it happened. But I think that's where it's gonna be, Cody-Reigns, it's gonna be Seth Rollins with CM Punk, and it's gonna be LA Knight in that position with AJ Styles." [From 13:55 onwards]

While one would expect Knight to win a title at WrestleMania 40, a feud with Styles won't do him harm. After all, Styles is a veteran who has experience across various promotions. Hence, a victory over him could highly benefit LA Knight.