Why didn't AJ Styles go to NXT first instead of the main roster?

AJ Styles has been with WWE for almost six years now!
Modified Dec 22, 2021 09:25 AM IST
With AJ Styles' NXT appearance advertised as him confronting Grayson Weller, a few questions have emerged. First and foremost, why didn't AJ Styles ever go to NXT before joining the main roster?

Styles debuted in WWE in January 2016 at the Royal Rumble amidst heavy speculation that he was done with New Japan Pro Wrestling and was jumping ship. Looking back, it's hard to believe that his impactful NJPW run only lasted for two years while he is onto his sixth year with Vince McMahon's company.

So why didn't AJ Styles join NXT? According to The Phenomenal One, it was a decision he made for himself. By the time he signed with the company, he was almost 39 years old.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley on WWE Now, AJ Styles said that he had no time to waste:

"I wasn’t the youngest guy, going through NXT was not going to be an option unless you’re talking about a month just to get used to everything and learn how WWE works. Literally, everything worked out the way I needed it to."

Styles admitted that he was jealous of some of the people who went through NXT because of their bond. Ultimately, his decision to jump straight to the main roster paid off as he headlined his first pay-per-view within three months and became WWE Champion within seven months.

I will never forget that pop when @AJStylesOrg came out in Orlando. #RoyalRumble #WWE https://t.co/s32azZwBac

AJ Styles has cemented his legacy in WWE

Truth be told, AJ Styles didn't need to go to NXT in the first place. While many veteran superstars went through the experience, The Phenomenal One realized that it wasn't the place he wanted to be.

With 17 years of experience before his WWE debut, he was already an established superstar, often considered as one of the best in the business. His NJPW run further established him as one of the biggest international wrestling stars in the world.

And with that win @AJStylesOrg completes the set in WWE 🙌🏆 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐥𝐚𝐦 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧 🏆A stellar career. An all-time great 🐐#WrestleMania https://t.co/FBPSa7XliL

It was rumored that Vince McMahon regretted not signing AJ Styles a decade earlier. Given his Grand Slam Champion status, it's safe to say that the WWE Chairman is a true fan of AJ Styles and his establishments so far.

हिन्दी