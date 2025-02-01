Why Alexa Bliss might be leaving WWE explained

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Feb 01, 2025 09:15 GMT
Alexa Bliss was last seen in WWE at Royal Rumble 2023! [Image credit: Alexa Bliss' X handle and WWE.com]

Alexa Bliss has been out of action since January 2023. Fans have been patiently awaiting her return to WWE. With the 2025 Royal Rumble hours away, the anticipation for Little Miss Bliss' return has been at its peak. However, a recent report has raised concerns among fans regarding Alexa’s future in the company.

The former RAW Women’s Champion was expected to come back early this year. However, reports suggested that plans for her comeback were scrapped. According to a report by PWInsider, Bliss wanted to negotiate a new contract with the company that included more money and perks.

According to a new follow-up report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter regarding the situation between Bliss and WWE, the company and Little Miss Bliss are “far enough apart.” The new deal might never materialize. Following this update, there is a chance Bliss might be leaving the company. However, none of the negotiating sides involved have opened up about the recent rumors.

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

Former WWE employee expressed Alexa Bliss could face WWE Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 41

Despite ongoing talks about Alexa Bliss, and WWE struggling to ink a brand new deal with the new perks. While speaking on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s Writing with Russo, former head writer at the Stamford-based promotion, Vince Russo expressed that Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch are three top names who could start a feud with newly crowned WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for WrestleMania 41.

"Well, that all depends on how you wanna bring back Becky and Charlotte, or Alexa Bliss, for that matter. You've got a lot of women that you're bringing back, so if whoever you wanna bring back is a heel, that's what I would do," Russo said.

That said, it remains to be seen how things go for Little Miss Bliss and if she inks a new deal with the company.

