Why is Alexa Bliss not on WWE TV right now? Potential reason disclosed

Alexa Bliss' sudden disappearance has caused the WWE Universe a great deal of concern. The five-time Women's Champion was on the verge of rejoining Bray Wyatt. Fans feared she might have been injured, but the situation was clarified recently.

A few weeks ago, PWInsider reported the reason for Alexa Bliss' absence from WWE TV. The Goddess is currently on a break from wrestling for an undisclosed amount of time. It was also clearly mentioned that she wasn't injured. Prior to her hiatus, Bliss was dealing with regular visits from Wyatt's ally Uncle Howdy.

The reason for Alexa Bliss' sudden break from WWE TV is unknown. One obvious conclusion is that her story is on pause so that the promotion can focus on Bray and Uncle Howdy's arc. The creative team have to make vivid plans to reunite Wyatt and Bliss, who are currently separated by brands.

Alexa's most recent match ended in defeat at the hands of RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble. WWE gave a teaser of what was to follow as Howdy confronted Bliss after her title match and asked if she was in control. The superstar looked dumbfounded, but it wasn't the first time she had heard the sentence.

Alexa Bliss is expected to continue her story with Uncle Howdy down the line. Postponing the story when the hype was at a high turned out to be a good idea. There are multiple theories as to how Alexa could return, keeping the anticipation of her character change intact.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss delivered a warning to Uncle Howdy

The Goddess has had her hands full since Uncle Howdy was let loose on her. Bliss has deferred from her former allies Bianca Belair and Asuka due to actions where she seemed overly aggressive and uncontrollable.

After planting a brutal assault on Belair last month, Alexa Bliss had some harsh words for Uncle Howdy. She stated that Howdy didn't scare her and that she embraces her demons before using Bray Wyatt's catchphrase.

"Uncle Howdy comes out here and tries to scare me? It was a nice try but I embrace my demons and I revel in what I am. I am not afraid of him."

Bliss regarded herself as the 'new face of evil.' Interestingly, Bray Wyatt delivered similar words some time ago. The wicked couple are expected to reunite over time, but the execution of their story is vital.

