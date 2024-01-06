Why did AOP leave WWE 4 years ago? Reason for their release revisited

On SmackDown New Year's Revolution, AOP, also known as Authors of Pain, made their rumored comeback to WWE. Upon their return, the former NXT Tag Team Champions aligned themselves with Karrion Kross and assaulted Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits. This will be marked as the comeback of Akam and Rezar after an absence of almost four years.

For those unaware, AOP was released from WWE on September 4, 2020. However, the reason behind their release is something that only a few might know. The former tag team champions disclosed the reason behind leaving the company during an interview with Renee Paquette back in March 2022.

In this conversation, AOP revealed that they were the ones who were responsible for their releases after they declined a storyline the company wanted them to do.

Akam mentioned that it was during the pandemic, and the circumstances led to them making the decision.

"The pandemic started, and at the time, like everyone was super uncertain about what was going on, because I was living in Canada in Vancouver at the time, so I was flying back and forth," said Akam. "Then the borders shut, so I couldn’t do that anymore. Gzim [Rezar] hadn’t been home in two years at the time. He was worried about his own family because the whole world was getting shut down. People were getting sick left, right, and center. WWE had approached us with something different that they wanted us to do. and we were just like, ‘Hey, man, we just don’t feel comfortable doing it. At the time, that was the best decision for us."

However, as AOP is back in the company again, it will be interesting to watch how things will unfold in the coming weeks, especially their alliance with Karrion Kross.

When was the last time AOP wrestled in a WWE ring?

The last time Akam and Rezar wrestled in the Stamford-based Promotion was back on March 9, 2020. In their last match, the tag team aligned with Seth Rollins and Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy, to triumph against The Profits and The Viking Raiders.

However, as The Authors of Pain have attacked Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, it seems they will be engaged in a feud against them for the foreseeable future.

It will be interesting to watch how Triple H books them after their arrival once again in WWE.

