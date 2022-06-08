Apollo Crews is among the most talented individuals on WWE's main roster. The 34-year-old is a wrestling machine and also possesses decent promo skills.

Unfortunately, he has often been overlooked by the WWE management and hasn't had many opportunities to unleash his full potential. In the first half of 2021, it seemed like his fortunes were beginning to change when Vince McMahon decided to push him on WWE SmackDown.

The former Intercontinental Champion went through several character changes during this phase, including a sudden change in his accent that no one saw coming.

Why did Apollo Crews change his accent?

CONNER @WrestleConner



His athleticism is so underrated.



#SmackDown Damn! Apollo Crews’ standing Moonsault is so smooth.His athleticism is so underrated. Damn! Apollo Crews’ standing Moonsault is so smooth.His athleticism is so underrated. 👀 #SmackDown https://t.co/D0AzJDine3

In February 2021, Apollo Crews introduced the world to his new persona. He declared himself a descendant of Nigerian royalty who stood for dominance and power. To complement his character switch, Crews began talking in a Nigerian accent.

The NXT star explained the cadence change by saying that it defined who he was in real life. He claimed that his way of talking was part of his heritage, and if he didn't accept it, he wouldn't be able to embrace his roots.

WWE wanted Crews to delve into his character completely, and so they decided to change his on-screen accent as well.

Apollo Crews appeared on NXT 2.0 this week

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

GOOD! Apollo Crews is back, and long gone is the accent.GOOD! #WWENXT Apollo Crews is back, and long gone is the accent.GOOD! #WWENXT https://t.co/5lci4iz9eB

The latest episode of WWE NXT 2.0 witnessed the return of Crews to the brand. He answered the open challenge of NXT Champion Bron Breakker, who was surprised to see the RAW star on the show.

The Nigerian Royal told the champion that they'd face off very soon. Crews no longer spoke in a Nigerian accent and didn't have Commander Azeez in his corner either.

Later in the night, the former Intercontinental Champion teamed up with Solo Sikoa to take on Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller. After a highly competitive contest, Crews picked up the victory by hitting Waller with a vicious Powerbomb.

