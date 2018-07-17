Why the B-Team winning the Raw Tag Team Titles at Extreme Rules is a good thing

With Extreme Rules out of the way, the B-Team have emerged as the new tag team champions. While this decision might seem arbitrary and impulsive at first look, it is actually a good and calculated move on WWE's part.

Today, we will be looking at 3 main reasons why the B-team's win at Extreme Rules was a good call and how it might affect the general narrative of the tag team division.

#3 The Deleters of Worlds were going stale

What next?

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt were an unpredictable and entertaining matchup but since becoming the tag team champions their run had become sort of stale. There is only so much maniacal laughter and philosophical babbling one can hear if it has no purpose.

After winning the tag team champions and taking over the tag team division by storm, their rants and promos had become repetitive and without any real purpose. The start of their feud with the B-team gave them legitimate competition and losing their titles, The Destroyers of Worlds now have a cause to target their crazy at.