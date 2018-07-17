Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why the B-Team winning the Raw Tag Team Titles at Extreme Rules is a good thing

Aanchal Ruchira
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.38K   //    17 Jul 2018, 00:54 IST

Enter caption

With Extreme Rules out of the way, the B-Team have emerged as the new tag team champions. While this decision might seem arbitrary and impulsive at first look, it is actually a good and calculated move on WWE's part.

Today, we will be looking at 3 main reasons why the B-team's win at Extreme Rules was a good call and how it might affect the general narrative of the tag team division.

#3 The Deleters of Worlds were going stale

What
What next?

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt were an unpredictable and entertaining matchup but since becoming the tag team champions their run had become sort of stale. There is only so much maniacal laughter and philosophical babbling one can hear if it has no purpose.

After winning the tag team champions and taking over the tag team division by storm, their rants and promos had become repetitive and without any real purpose. The start of their feud with the B-team gave them legitimate competition and losing their titles, The Destroyers of Worlds now have a cause to target their crazy at.

Page 1 of 3 Next
WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Matt Hardy Bray Wyatt
Five Controversial Things WWE Must Do At Extreme Rules 
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Results of Each Match at Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Hardy teases tag team breakup 
RELATED STORY
5 potential finishes for Bludgeon Brothers vs Team Hell...
RELATED STORY
5 surprises we could see at Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Extreme Rules 2018 won't be as good as the...
RELATED STORY
Extreme Rules 2018: Predictions for the outcome of every...
RELATED STORY
5 predictable things WWE must avoid doing at Extreme...
RELATED STORY
5 potential finishes for Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs The...
RELATED STORY
How good was Extreme Rules 2018?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us