Why is Bad Bunny ineligible for WWE Draft 2023?

Despite Triple H mentioning that each star will be eligible, Bad Bunny didn't make it to the list of talent for the WWE Draft 2023, which will begin this Friday on SmackDown.

Several injured wrestlers were also omitted from the list, but Bunny is in peak condition, having recently trashed The Judgment Day member Damian Priest on RAW.

The rapper has predominantly been featured on the red brand after assisting Rey Mysterio in his match against Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania. His troubles with The Judgment Day began when Priest kayfabe injured him a day after 'Mania. Bunny returned last Monday and assaulted Priest with a kendo stick before challenging him to a San Juan Street Fight.

Bad Bunny is set for his first singles match at Backlash. Yet, he isn't a part of the WWE Draft 2023. The reason is that the celebrity star is not contracted to the wrestling entertainment juggernaut. Bunny isn't officially a WWE Superstar, although his passion for pro wrestling often leads him to a WWE ring.

The real-life Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio competed in his first match at WrestleMania 37, where he teamed up with longtime friend Damian Priest in a winning effort against The Miz and John Morrison. Bunny surprised everyone with his athleticism and continued such displays during the 2022 Royal Rumble. He eliminated top stars such as Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler but got pulverized by eventual winner Brock Lesnar.

WWE Draft 2023: Could Bad Bunny jump brands to plant another assault on Damian Priest tonight?

Bad Bunny was supposed to be the host of the Backlash Premium Live Event, which will be held in his home country of Puerto Rico. His heated statements on RAW proved otherwise. Before challenging Damian Priest, he declared that he would no longer host the PLE and would rather focus on beating his rival.

Provided that The Judgment Day is present during the WWE Draft 2023 Night 1 show, Bad Bunny could intensify his storyline with friend-turned-foe Damian by planting another ambush on him. He may even take down Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio to highlight that he is ready for the brutal challenge that awaits next Saturday.

The odds for Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest is 50/50. He is expected to pull out all the stops to win in his singles debut. However, he could also put on a valiant show against Priest but succumb to him eventually. The Judgment Day is a hot act on RAW, and its members need the momentum.

