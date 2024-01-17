Why is Bayley most likely to win the WWE Royal Rumble match? Exploring the reasons 

We are less than two weeks away from the first major WWE Premium Live Event of 2024, Royal Rumble. The show is set to emanate live from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27. It will feature a stacked card and top names like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre in action.

Damage CTRL's Bayley is among the favorites to win the women's Royal Rumble match, given the recent developments on SmackDown and RAW. One of the primary reasons why The Role Model could emerge victorious from the high-stakes bout is because the company has already carved the path for a showdown between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

For those unaware, Lynch and Ripley come face to face on the latest episode of the red show. This increases the chances of a potential showdown between the two for the Women's World Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Moreover, despite being a heel, Bayley is receiving positive reactions from fans, increasing her chances of winning the annual match. The company has also been teasing The Role Model's exit from Damage CTRL for a while. The heel faction could betray the 34-year-old, allowing WWE to set up a title match between IYO SKY and her stablemate at WrestleMania 40.

Betting odds also suggest Bayley could win the 30-woman match on January 27. Hence, fans might actually see the former champion reign supreme in Florida.

Who is expected to win the men's Royal Rumble match this year?

Talking about the men's Royal Rumble match, CM Punk is currently considered the favorite to reign supreme. The Best in the World has already declared himself for the contest, intending to headline WrestleMania 40. Many expect him to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows.

The Visionary and Punk are not fond of each other. They recently came face to face on RAW, teasing a heated feud in the future.

It will be interesting to witness whether CM Punk will actually win the Royal Rumble match and main event The Shows of Shows for the first time.

