Why is #BayleyIsHot trending on Twitter? Find out the WWE star's reaction to it 

Bayley is one of the top superstars in WWE. She is a former RAW Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, NXT Women's Champion, and Women's Tag Team Champion. She also leads Damage CTRL.

The Role Model has recently gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. The hashtag #BayleyIsHot began trending after a young fan brought a sign to a live event with "Bayley Is Hot" written on it. The former champion then proceeded to rip up the sign in hilarious fashion.

This led to many fans posting pictures and images of Bayley with the hashtag as well. The Role Model doesn't seem to be phased by it, as she has been using it in her own tweets. This includes a hilarious post where she called the fan a "lil flirt".

Many of the posts on social media focus on the WWE star's looks and various outfits she wore in the past. Not every post under the hashtag is focused solely on her appearance, however. In fact, Bayley is receiving a lot of praise in general from fans.

The former champion's longevity, impressive talent, and ongoing storyline with Damage CTRL are being brought up more frequently. This, combined with some of the WWE Universe's favorite photos and GIFs of The Role Model, are primarily dominating wrestling Twitter today.

Bayley had a bad night on WWE SmackDown

While Bayley is getting her flowers from fans online, she had a less-than-positive experience on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Despite her best efforts, everything appears to be going poorly for her in Damage CTRL.

The show kicked off with the entire stable, bar Bayley, involved in a segment with Shotzi, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair. It turns out that Bayley wasn't told the group was headed out, and she was apparently kept in the dark by her teammates.

Bayley was then told to go out with Kairi Sane for her big match against Bianca Belair, only for IYO SKY to later stop The Role Model, and insist she stay in the back. Somehow, that still wasn't all.

After the referee sent IYO, Dakota Kai, Asuka, Charlotte, and Shotzi to the back due to interference, Bayley snuck out to the ringside area. She attempted to help Kairi defeat Bianca, but things backfired when Sane took too long to capitalize on The Role Model's assistance.

Belair hit the KOD on Kairi and won the match, leaving Bayley disappointed and dejected. Her attempts to earn favor in the group seemingly failed, which makes her future in the top WWE faction very much in doubt.