[WATCH] 34-year-old WWE Superstar tears fan sign that complemented her for her looks

WWE is currently on its Holiday Tour 2023. The latest show took place in Allentown Pennsylvania. The night started with a singles match between Shotzi and Bayley. The former Women's SmackDown Champion took a fan's poster, tore it apart and returned it to him.

Bayley, along with her Damage CTRL stable mates, have been involved in a feud with Charlotte Flair, Shotzi and Bianca Belair for over a month. Her faction lost to their opposing team at WWE Survivor Series, and it looks like things aren't finished between them as was seen on SmackDown this week.

At the live event, Shotzi and Bayley kicked things off. Shotzi walked out of the event as the victor, but Bayley got the last laugh at the WWE Universe as she tore apart a fan sign that complemented her for her looks. The video can be seen below:

What did Bayley have to say about Damage CTRL's loss at Survivor Series?

Bayley and her team felt that they had the upper hand heading into Survivor Series since their opponents weren't a real team. The Role Model constantly poked at Flair and Lynch's misunderstandings to try and give her team an edge during the WarGames match at the premium live event.

However, it was all for naught, as the team of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi and Becky Lynch came out on top that night. Unfortunately for Bayley, she was the one who was pinned and cost her team the match. In an interview after the match, she addressed the loss and didn't know where her teammates were.

"There's no way, there's no words, there's nothing I could say that would give you an insight on what I'm feeling right now, okay? WarGames, it's bold and it's intense, and I did everything I could. Now, I just don't know what else I've left, so. I'm going to ice my whole body, maybe you can find my teammates for me."

Do you think Bayley will be kicked out of Damage CTRL? Let us know in the comments section below.