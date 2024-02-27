Why did Becky Lynch call Dominik Mysterio a ‘kumquat’ on WWE RAW? Meaning of the cheeky callout and more

On Monday Night RAW's ongoing edition, Becky Lynch was involved in an interesting segment with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. The segment began when Dominik opened RAW by urging fans to welcome Rhea Ripley, who just defended her Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber.

However, as Ripley entered and began speaking to the crowd, Becky Lynch, who is set to challenge Ripley, interrupted the latter. The Irish wrestler congratulated the champion for defending her title but also mentioned she would lose at WrestleMania 40. This statement from Lynch promoted a response from Dominik.

The former NXT North American Champion told Becky Lynch that no one speaks to Rhea Ripley the way she did. This led Lynch to call him a 'Kumquat.' Since then, several people have been wondering what a Kumquat is. The answer to this is that the word Kumquat has two meanings.

In modern slang, Kumquat means a young person who goes through life constantly disappointing people. However, the Kumquat is also a small citrus fruit that resembles a miniature orange. Lynch's dialogue with Dirty Dom has received huge reactions from the crowd in the arena and fans on social media.

Becky Lynch recently revealed she would get her dream opponent

At Elimination Chamber, Becky Lynch beat five other women to earn the right to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. While this will indeed be a massive match for the Irish wrestler, she does not want to stop there. Recently, Lynch expressed her desire to face a WWE Legend.

The WWE Legend in question is Beth Phoenix. Between 2004 and 2012, Phoenix was one of the most dominant women in the Stamford-based promotion. During an Instagram live, Lynch expressed her desire to face Phoenix. She mentioned that Phoenix had been dodging her, and she would get her. The Man said:

"Another dream match is Beth Phoenix. She's been dodging me, man. She's been dodging me. One day, one day I'm gonna get her to come out of retirement and we're gonna go." [From 0:17 – 0:27]

You can check out what Becky Lynch said about her dream match in the video below:

While a match between Lynch and Beth Phoenix may happen or may not, before that, Lynch must focus on Rhea Ripley. While Lynch has a victory against Ripley from their meeting four years ago, the Aussie has evolved since and is currently one of the most dominant superstars in WWE.