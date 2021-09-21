Becky Lynch returned at SummerSlam 2021 in Las Vegas and rocked the WWE Universe. Becky walked away from WWE in May 2020, whilst also relinquishing her RAW Women's Title, after announcing that she was pregnant. Many wondered if 'The Man' would ever return at all.

Not only did she return, but she made it known that The Man had once again come around. Becky defeated Bianca Belair in a matter of seconds to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

That being said, here are five reasons as to why Becky Lynch is so much more than 'The Man':

#5 Becky Lynch - The WWE Superstar

Becky Lynch is one of WWE's most recognized superstars of the modern era. She has lit up the WWE roster at every opportunity since signing for the company in 2013. She was awarded WWE Female Superstar of the Year in 2018 and 2019 at the year-end WWE Awards. The Man was even named sixth on the list of Top Female Athletes Worldwide in 2019 by Twitter, showing the impact she's had outside the ring.

One of Becky's finest moments no doubt came in April 2019, where she main-evented WrestleMania 35 along with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Becky captured the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship to hold both titles simultaneously.

She immediately dubbed herself 'Becky 2 Belts' following the historic moment, which saw the first-ever women's main event on WWE's show of shows. It capped off a fine few months for the Irish native, who won the Women's Royal Rumble just a couple of months prior, to earn the WrestleMania opportunity.

2 years ago today, Becky Lynch became double champion in the main event of #WrestleMania 35

The Man tasted championship gold before her big win at WrestleMania 35, capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship on two occasions. She became the inaugural champion in September 2016 winning a six-pack challenge elimination match which also featured the likes of Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Nikki Bella. Her second reign came in September 2018, where she defeated Charlotte Flair at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Lynch was the longest reigning RAW Women's Champion when she announced her hiatus due to pregnancy in May 2020. Big Time Becks returned at the SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view and set the challenge to then-champion Bianca Belair.

Belair accepted, and Lynch captured her fourth SmackDown Women's Championship in 26 seconds. It was a moment to rejoice for the WWE Universe who had been patiently waiting for 'The Man' to come back around.

