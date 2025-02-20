Why hasn't Becky Lynch returned to WWE yet? Exploring potential reason

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE TV since May last year. Since then, the WWE Universe has been abuzz with anticipation, eagerly awaiting her homecoming. WrestleMania season is in full swing but The Man has not yet returned to the company. Her absence on this year's Road to WrestleMania has left fans baffled, causing a flurry of speculation and rumors.

A potential reason Becky Lynch is still on hiatus is due to a lack of creative plans at the moment. It was recently reported that the former Women's World Champion has signed a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion. However, Triple H may have yet to sketch the roadmap of her creative direction and the company is seemingly waiting for the right moment.

Another possible reason why Big Time Becks hasn't come back yet is due to her potential involvement in other ventures outside of WWE. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently stated that Lynch is currently involved in a project related to the entertainment industry. While the specifics are unclear, this could be a factor that is delaying her WWE return.

However, these are currently speculations as there have been no conclusive reports of the ongoing situation. The Man is soon expected to wrap up her other commitments and come back to the Stamford-based promotion, with The Show of Shows just two months away.

When can Becky Lynch return to WWE?

Becky Lynch is WWE's one of the biggest stars and a trailblazer in the company. Her prolonged absence from the women's division has left the roster void of a megastar. However, the WWE Universe can sigh a collective breath of relief as her homecoming is seemingly on the horizon.

Big Time Becks could likely make her thunderous return on the RAW after Elimination Chamber at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Just as the company wraps up the last premium live event before WrestleMania 41, it would mark the final stage in the buildup of the feuds and storylines for The Show of Shows.

This will be the best time for WWE to bring Becky Lynch back and start building a potential feud for The Man for the year's biggest annual extravaganza. Hence, the March 3 edition of Monday Night RAW could be where Lynch's theme song once again echoes in a WWE arena.

It will be quite interesting to see what Triple H has in store for Becky as WWE heads to WrestleMania 41. Her homecoming will certainly cause ripples in the women's division.

