3 Reasons Why Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey should have been a non-title match

Ronda Rousey defends her Raw Women's Championship against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 35

After months and months of convoluted storytelling filled with twists and turns, the triple threat bout between 'The Man' Becky Lynch, 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair and 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship has finally been made official for Wrestlemania 35.

Judging by the importance given by the WWE creative in the narratives of their weekly episodic shows, it is more than likely to be the final match of the marquee event. If this happens, it would undoubtedly be a huge step forward for the 'Women's Revolution'.

However, the involvement of the Raw Women's Championship has invariably led to certain collateral damage for the women's division in the WWE. Let us look at the easons why this is so.

#1. Smackdown Women's Championship has been completely ignored and undermined

Asuka and her Smackdown Women's Championship have been completely ignored

The biggest downside of the triple threat match being for the Raw's Women Championship is that it has severely affected the credibility of the Smackdown Women's Championship. It must be remembered that this championship has been the epicenter of the Women's division in the past 12 months. The journey of the Irish Lasskicker becoming The Man was told all under the umbrella of this championship. At the same time, it did not undermine the relevance of the Raw Women's Championship.

However, when we look at the possible main event of Wrestlemania 35 for the Raw Women's Championship, it involves two of the biggest superstars from Smackdown Live. On the other hand, WWE Universe seems to have forgotten the Smackdown Women's Champion, Asuka. Notably, it was against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at TLC 2018 pay per view that Asuka went on to become the Smackdown Women's Champion.

Therefore, whilst the story for the Raw Women's Championship has been grabbing all the attention and spotlight, the Smackdown Women's Championship and its holder have been unfairly ignored and sidelined.

