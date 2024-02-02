Why were Bianca Belair and Montez Ford late for their own premiere party? The WWE star spills the tea

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's reality show Love and WWE: Bianca and Montez is set to air on Hulu from February 2, 2024. The show will feature the journey of Bianca and Montez inside WWE and will also detail the relationships they share inside and outside the ring.

Recently, a premiere for the show was organized where Bianca Belair and Montez Ford showed their colleagues their upcoming show. While the power couple was expected to arrive at the premiere earlier than others, unfortunately, they were late.

Bianca Belair explained the reason behind the same on Instagram. She wrote they were late because she had to sew Montez Ford's pants.

"The fact that we were late to our own #LOVEandWWE premiere because I had to sew @montezfordwwe pants! 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ I am the Tailor! 12AM TONIGHT! 2/2/24 on @hulu #ESTofWWE #BiancaBelair#Montezford #BiancaandMontez," she wrote.

In the last few weeks, Belair and Ford have done plenty to promote their new show. It will be interesting to see the duo come together and share some insights about their life. It will also be worth observing if the couple works together in WWE after this show.

Bobby Lashley recently spoke about the possibility of Bianca Belair joining his faction

On SmackDown, Bobby Lashley has been involved in a tussle with Karrion Kross. While both men have strong teammates, Kross's only advantage over Lashley is Scarlett. Hence, many believe that it is time Lashley adds a female member to his faction.

Recently, the former United States Champion discussed the possibility of the same. During a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Bobby Lashley was asked if Montez Ford's wife, Bianca Belair, could work with him and The Street Profits.

"I don't even know if they know each other's phone number [laughs]. I don't know, man. I think that we definitely need to get [into a feud with] Judgment Day. That's definitely on our radar. Of course, without a shadow of a doubt. That would be interesting," he replied. [8:09 – 8:26]

If Belair ends up working with Lashley and his faction, fans will get to see her and Montez Ford share the screen on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if WWE will consider taking such a route.

