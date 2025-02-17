Why did Booker T say WWE GOAT John Cena is not the best wrestler in the world? Comments explored

Booker T is in the headlines after he made mention of John Cena. King Booker had an interview with TMZ Sports, where he spoke about a variety of topics, with The Leader of the Cenation being one of them. He mentioned that the 47-year-old was not the best wrestler in the world, raising eyebrows. But, what did he actually mean by that?

Well, upon analyzing Booker T's comments, it's clear that he meant no offense. He was merely talking about John Cena's technical ability as a wrestler, and more importantly, his ability to take what he had and make the best of it. In other words, the Hall of Famer suggested that Cena was a superstar who rose to the top on his own merits.

"[John Cena will be remembered as] the man who took what he had, made the best out of it, and took it all the way to the top. That's how John's going to be remembered. He wasn't the best wrestler in the world or anything like that. I always talk about that," claimed Booker T. [H/T: Fightful]

Cena is currently in the midst of his retirement tour and is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He will be remembered not just as Booker T described him but for so much more.

Booker T isn't the only superstar who believes John Cena is not the best wrestler

Many would consider the belief that John Cena is not the best wrestler an unpopular opinion. However, Booker T isn't the only one who has this opinion. Former WWE Superstar Maven also claimed on his YouTube channel that Cena was not the best wrestler.

In fact, he claims that Cena himself would admit to it. That being said, Maven believes that the one thing the 16-time world champion was good at was marketing himself, and that is the reason why he became a star.

At the end of the day, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But, one thing is for sure, and that is that Cena's greatness cannot be denied. Whether he was the best wrestler or not, he will go down in history in many people's eyes as the GOAT.

