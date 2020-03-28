Why Braun Strowman may be the best replacement for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36

These are extraordinary times we are living in right now. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the whole world to a standstill.

Professional wrestling, in general, and WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 36, in specific, are no exception to this. From conducting the event in an empty arena over two days, WWE has now been forced to make changes to its main event for the Universal Championship. The #1 contender for Goldberg's Universal Championship, Roman Reigns, has reportedly been pulled out of WrestleMania 36, leaving a massive void in the match card to be filled.

According to reports, Braun Strowman is set to replace Roman Reigns as Goldberg's opponent at WrestleMania 36, and the storyline to insert Strowman into the frame would be played out in next week's episode of SmackDown. Strowman was previously seen at WWE Elimination Chamber, where he lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances under which the match between Goldberg and Braun Strowman may take place, it might not be the worst situation for WWE in the grander scheme of things.

Although the feud between Goldberg and Roman Reigns was highly marketable on paper as 'The Battle of the Spears' between two powerhouses, the outcome of the feud was reasonably predictable.

It seems extremely unlikely that Goldberg would continue to be a regular fixture beyond WrestleMania 36, which means Roman Reigns was bound to win the bout at 'Mania. Thus, the element of anticipation and surprise has been somewhat taken away. Therefore, a lack of fan interest in this match was a huge possibility.

Now let's consider Braun Strowman. He was touted to be a main-event star only a couple of years ago and, at a time, seemed to be the one to topple Brock Lesnar. Since then, he has fallen down the pecking order and has remained in the mid-card.

After being so close to becoming a World Champion on several occasions, Strowman might finally "get these hands" at the WWE Universal Championship

If this match does take place, there would be an air of unpredictability to the outcome. On the one hand, Goldberg's longevity as a wrestler may be doubtful. On the other hand, Strowman's lack of involvement in the main-event scene may be a problem for WWE management.

At the same time, seeing Strowman finally claim the top prize of WWE after being so close on several occasions may be an attraction for the fans.

Furthermore, his wrestling style is likely to complement that of Goldberg's. Considering his age, Goldberg may not be able to deliver a perfect match on his own and needs a lot of support from his opponents. Strowman's power game may be the ideal foil for Goldberg to deliver a short, yet effective, match at WrestleMania 36.

As stated earlier, these are extraordinary times. It is a testimony to WWE's commitment to entertain its fans that it is willing to go ahead with WrestleMania 36 despite the overwhelming obstacles. However, amidst all this, WWE might have accidentally stepped onto a goldmine.