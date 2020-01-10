Why Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt has the potential to be a massive rivalry

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Former Wyatt Family members

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

Braun Strowman has grown to become one of the most entertaining Superstars ever since he parted ways with Bray Wyatt and his crew. Wyatt took Strowman under his wing in 2015, but who knew that the Monster Among Men would turn out to be such a massive Superstar once he decided to fly solo?

From flipping ambulances to taking down the entire set, Braun Strowman has been the epicenter of destruction, and his portrayal of superhuman strength has left the WWE Universe in awe. His agility paired with his brute strength has been hard to contain, and it's no secret that even Brock Lesnar struggled against Strowman's skillset.

Pitting Strowman against Bray Wyatt will certainly give the writers a lot to work on, considering the various angles they could use to deliver a 5-star rivalry.

Braun Strowman and The Fiend

The master against his former apprentice schtick has worked well in the past, and will certainly do so in the case of these two former allies. Braun Strowman has had the most impressive singles career among all the former Wyatt Family members, but there'll be one who might disagree with this, and that man is Bray Wyatt.

The Fiend as we sometimes call him these days is having the run of his life, and it seems like the company is resolute in making Wyatt the alpha on SmackDown Live. His current feud with Daniel Bryan has run for long and will come to an end very soon, simply because the WWE Universe craves for freshness.

What better way to satisfy them than by making Bray Wyatt go head to head against the monster he once created, Braun Strowman?

Strowman has been away from the World Title picture for a long time, and the fact that he's yet to win a World Championship is beyond belief, considering how impressive his time with the company has been.

Advertisement

With Bray Wyatt currently occupying the throne, it will be interesting to see Braun Strowman collide with his former leader for the belt. These former associates have done quite a lot in the company, but one thing which remains aloof on their CVs is a personal rivalry.

Strowman, in particular, is yet to indulge in an intensely personal affair, but all could change if the company decides to pull the trigger on this potential feud. Both Superstars are currently plying their trade on the Blue brand, so the question is when will we get to see The Fiend lock horns with the Monster Among Men?