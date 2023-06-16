Why was Bray Wyatt omitted from major push in his previous WWE run? Timeline of events explained

Bray Wyatt is arguably one of the most intriguing characters in the WWE. This is why when Wyatt was not a part of WrestleMania 35, many in the WWE Universe were left shocked by the development. After all, he was missing out on competing at the grandest stage of all.

While many different reasons were speculated at the time, as per reports, Bray Wyatt was on a hiatus. In fact, Wyatt had taken a break from mid-2018 to mid-2019. The reason behind this break was because of how his run went when he joined forces with Matt Hardy as a tag team.

This is also the reason he was omitted from a major push. Wyatt wanted to spend some time away and make a big return to the competition. Eventually, he did so by appearing as 'The Fiend.' Upon Wyatt's return, the 36-year-old received a huge pop from the crowd.

In a time when most wrestlers are scared to take a break as it might affect their image, it was a breath of fresh air to see Wyatt do so. And after all, he did to work on himself, the former Champion also met with his desired results. An inspiring story and work ethic.

WWE reportedly has a plan for Bray Wyatt's return

An intriguing character, Bray Wyatt shocked fans when he disappeared from the WWE while he was in an active feud with Bobby Lashley on the Road to WrestleMania 39. Wyatt's disappearance led to many questions and left fans puzzled.

It was later reported that Wyatt went away due to a health concern. However, with him set to make his return anytime soon, WWE reportedly has a plan for him. Per reports, the company are interested in reigniting the feud between Wyatt and Lashley leading up to Summerslam.

While nothing is concrete yet, WWE will surely explore more options. Whether the company reopens the feud between Wyatt and Lashley, or whether they go a different way, Wyatt is still bound to generate a lot of excitement when he makes his return.

WWE veteran slammed Bray Wyatt's Fiend persona

Despite making a slow start as The Fiend, Bray Wyatt seemed to be at the centre of things in the WWE. However, after the introduction of Uncle Howdy who seemed to control and torment Wyatt, things did not go as per plan and many were left confused.

One such man who was left confused by The Fiend's persona is WWE veteran Dutch Mantel. In a podcast, Mantell pointed out several issues with The Fiend. He also made a bold claim further in the podcast. Mantel said:

"The Fiend - I don't even know if he was a heel or a babyface! It was according to what his opponent was, I guess. But I never saw the purpose of him. He never drew any money, now he may sell some merchandise but if he just going to sell merchandise, let's keep him down on your card and don't try to push him into your main event because I don't think he's going to sell any tickets."

Check out Dutch Mantel's comments in the video below:

When Bray Wyatt returns, it will be interesting to see what he does. With WWE reportedly hiring a writer for Wyatt, fans can expect the 36-year-old to make a grand return to the ring.

Poll : 0 votes