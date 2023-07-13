Why did Bret Hart have to persuade Vince McMahon to save AEW talent's WWE career? Explaining the reason

Bret Hart is one of the biggest names in the world of wrestling. A certified legend in the eyes of many, Hart's contribution to the pro wrestling industry is second to none. Whether it was his run in WWE or in WCW, The Hitman always gave his best and entertained the fans. Such was his dedication to the sport.

While Hart paid his dues and made major contributions inside the ring, he did the same backstage too. In one instance, the Hart Foundation member saved the career of wrestling talent who went on to have a successful career in both WWE and AEW.

The star whose career Hart saved is Don Callis. Currently in AEW, Callis began his wrestling career in Canada. But WWE is where the 59-year-old made a huge name for himself. However, Callis' WWE debut wouldn't have happened if not for an intervention by Bret Hart.

For his initial run in the company, WWE was set to pair Callis with fellow Canadian Rick Martel. However, the latter turned his back on the company as he signed with WCW. This threatened Callis' role in the promotion, but a call from Bret Hart helped the Canadian get a job in WWE.

Originally, Callis was set to be the manager of The Hart Foundation. However, that is something that did not work out. Eventually, Don Callis got the Truth Commission gimmick, and from there, he never looked back. Currently a star in AEW, Callis will go down as a wrestling legend.

Bret Hart called a current WWE Superstar the greatest of all time

After listening to some of Bret Hart's stories backstage stories, it is clear that his passion for wrestling can't be questioned. Not only did he help elevate the standard of wrestling, but he also put many talents over. Bret Hart also made sure to appreciate the wrestlers he really liked.

One such wrestler The Hitman adores is Rey Mysterio. A lucha-libre legend, Mysterio has been one of the biggest success stories in wrestling. Labeling Mysterio as the greatest of all time and expressing regret about not being able to work with him, Hart said:

"I’ll say this like one of the greatest, maybe the greatest wrestlers of all time that people don’t often forget about or don’t recognize. Rey Mysterio is maybe one of the greatest. I wish I could have had one match with Rey Mysterio just to be in the ring with him. He’s one of my favorites and is always a class act. Very few wrestlers have the respect that I have for Rey Mysterio." [h/t Wrestling Headlines]

Despite being on the same roster in WCW, the paths of Bret Hart and Rey Mysterio never crossed. However, it is heartwarming to see the love and respect Hart has for Lucha legend.

