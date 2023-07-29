Why did Brock Lesnar fail to join the military? Find out the unfortunate reason

Brock Lesnar had pursued various careers before finally deciding to go with pro-wrestling. Some of them include being a demolition man for a construction company, his short-lived NFL career, and fighting in the octagon during his time with the UFC.

Apart from these, Brock Lesnar tried to pursue a career in the Army National Guard, and he was only seventeen years old at the time. Unfortunately, a genetic condition rendered him red-green color blind that prevented him from working in the local artillery supply unit. He did have the chance to be a part of the Guard, but in a clerical position.

In his autobiography, Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival, The Beast penned down why his dream of pursuing a career in the Guard was cut-short.

"I was seventeen years old, on my way to Fort Leonardwood, Missouri... The only problem was that I went into the Guard to join the local artillery supply unit. We worked with explosive charges that were coded red and green. That's what I wanted to do. But after an eye test, which showed that I am red-green color-blind, I was assigned to clerical duty. Can you see my big a** sitting at a computer screen all day? That was not exactly what I had in mind when I signed up. Lucky for me, I couldn't pass the typing test, and that was the end of my Guard career."

Nevertheless, the nine weeks with the Army National Guard had an impact on his life, and he admitted to returning home a better person.

Brock Lesnar pursued other sports to escape the WWE lifestyle

In 2004, Brock Lesnar left WWE to pursue a football career in the NFL. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings in July 2004, but was released on August 30 of the same year.

However, it wasn’t a deal-breaker for him and still gave him the chance to explore something other than pro wrestling.

"I know some people didn't believe me at the time, but getting cut wasn't a huge deal for me. I never thought of myself as a football player. I was just trying to do anything but pro wrestling. I just wanted to change everything about my life. I went pretty damn far during my little flirtation with the NFL."

Vince McMahon refused to re-sign him when he tried to return after his NFL career. The Beast returned to WWE in 2012 by delivering an F5 to John Cena on WWE RAW!

