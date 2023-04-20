Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE talents to walk inside the squared ring in the company's history. Lesnar transitioned rapidly from amateur wrestling to professional wrestling despite his lack of expertise at such a young age.

However, his record is not the most spotless. He had a difficult history, similar to many athletes, and as a result, he frequently encountered the law.

Because of his physical abilities, Brock Lesnar was regarded as one of the biggest stars of the twenty-first century when he initially entered the WWE. However, The Beast Incarnate's wrestling career was jeopardized when he was arrested during his developing years.

Lesnar was arrested and charged with steroid possession in 2001 while he was still in WWE's developmental territory, OVW. Lab tests eventually revealed that the package's contents were not drugs, and the felony accusation against the then 26-year-old athlete was dropped four months later. After his legal troubles, it seemed like they had little impact on Brock Lesnar's career as a wrestler. If Lesnar had been charged with illegally possessing steroids, WWE could have faced yet another public relations disaster.

Brock Lesnar has always been in great physical shape, so it's reasonable for someone to suspect illicit substance abuse. However, The Beast was proven not guilty.

Brock Lesnar was suspended by USADA for doping in 2016.

Lesnar was granted permission to rejoin the UFC after five years of leaving the MMA promotion. Despite being under contract with WWE since 2012, he main-evented UFC 200 and returned to the Octagon in 2016, where he defeated Mark Hunt by a unanimous decision. Following the contest, the UFC's anti-doping program disclosed that he had tested positive for the anti-estrogen medications clomiphene and hydroxy-clomiphene.

Lesnar was fined $250,000 and received a one-year suspension. His win at UFC 200 was also overturned into a no-contest.

