Why did Brock Lesnar retire from UFC?

Brock Lesnar is one of the few WWE Superstars that tried his hand at multiple sports. Besides professional wrestling, he became a football player and joined the Minnesota Vikings. Although it was his dream to play for the NFL, his time as an MMA fighter was more fruitful.

Lesnar left WWE in 2004, and after trying his hand at football, he went to MMA. He started his fighting career in 2007 and quickly signed with the UFC the following year. He had nine fights in his career, winning five with one no-contest.

During his time with the promotion, he won the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Randy Couture and successfully defended it against Frank Mir. He was sidelined in 2009 due to diverticulitis but returned the following year and defeated interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Shane Carwin to unify both titles.

Although it looked like he was slowly making his way up the division, this was short-lived. Despite trying to power through diverticulitis, it didn't take long for Brock Lesnar to retire because of the disease and a series of losses.

After losing the title against Cain Velasquez in 2010 and another unsuccessful bout against Alistair Overeem at UFC 141, The Beast Incarnate announced his exit from the sport.

Brock Lesnar returned to the UFC in 2016

The Beast returned to WWE in 2012 and has been with the promotion since. Still, that didn't stop him from appearing for a fight against one of the most notable heavyweights at UFC 200.

On July 9, 2016, UFC President Dana White announced that Lesnar would return to the octagon to face Mark Hunt. After dominating the first and third rounds, Lesnar won via unanimous decision.

However, this was later overturned into a no-contest after he tested positive for clomiphene. In 2017, the UFC announced that the 45-year-old had retired from the sport again. This time, it looks like the retirement from MMA was for good.

Although he's no longer an active MMA fighter, The Beast Incarnate has continued his dominance in WWE. This week, he returned to TV and decimated Bobby Lashley, setting the field for a future feud.

