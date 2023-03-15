Why is Brock Lesnar trending for the most relatable reason? Cause of meme inspiring reactions disclosed

Brock Lesnar has been a force to be reckoned with throughout his WWE career. The 45-year-old signed with the company's then-developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), in 2000 and made his main roster debut on RAW a couple of years later.

This week on the red brand, The Beast Incarnate came face-to-face with his WrestleMania 39 opponent Omos. The two are set to clash in a first-ever match at The Showcase of the Immortals. The two shook hands, but things turned grim when the Nigerian Giant refused to let go. The Beast then stomped on Omos's foot and attempted to hit him with a German Suplex, but he countered and threw him over the ropes, much to his surprise.

For most of the past decade, Brock Lesnar has had a part-time schedule with WWE. This enables them to surprise the wrestling fraternity with matches of immense magnitude featuring the multi-time world champion. Given the nature of his contract, Lesnar often tends to leave the arenas following his segments. In the aftermath of his confrontation with Omos, the former Universal Champion left the Amica Mutual Pavilion center where RAW was being held and headed home.

Reports of his departure after concluding his segment started doing the rounds on social media, to which Hurricane Helms mockingly reacted that "it was odd since The Beast Incarnate assists in taking the ring down." This resulted in fans hilariously continuing the WWE legend's mockery with tweets and memes. Some referenced his match with Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam last year:

Josh Goodman @joshuatgoodman @ShaneHelmsCom I thought he cleaned up in catering... man he wears many hats aside from the cowboy one I see. @ShaneHelmsCom I thought he cleaned up in catering... man he wears many hats aside from the cowboy one I see.

Robo Kop @RoboKop6000sux @ShaneHelmsCom @SeanRossSapp Yeah but they confiscated the tractor after that show when he got too eager and started before it had finished. @ShaneHelmsCom @SeanRossSapp Yeah but they confiscated the tractor after that show when he got too eager and started before it had finished.

Brock Lesnar and The Tribal Chief's rivalry came to an end at SummerSlam last year, where he literally lopsided the ring during bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Could Brock Lesnar and Omos's match at WrestleMania 39 end with the ring left in wreckage?

Brock Lesnar's feat of strength has been tested by many prominent names in the industry. These include The Undertaker, John Cena, Paul Wight (fka The Big Show), Braun Strowman, Triple H, Drew McIntyre, and more.

A few of his matches have even left the ring in pieces. In 2003, The Beast Incarnate superplexed Big Show from off the top rope, which broke the ring. Additionally, at The Biggest Party of the Summer last year, Lesnar unleashed a tractor into the ring with Roman Reigns in it during their Last Man Standing match.

The intensity and combination of powerhouses in his upcoming match against Omos have left the wrestling fraternity pondering what they could get to witness. Known for taking his opponents to Suplex City before hitting them with his signature F5, it remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old seven-foot giant will be on the receiving end of the hellacious maneuvers.

Brock Lesnar has made and broken records on The Show of Shows. He even ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak at the 30th edition of the event. With his impressive and dominant history, the wrestling world eagerly anticipates what The Beast Incarnate has up his sleeve for WrestleMania 39.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes