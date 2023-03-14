Did Brock Lesnar botch on WWE RAW? Concerning sign ahead of his match with Omos at WrestleMania 39

A mainstay of WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar is both gold inside the ring as well as on the mic. His abilities have been honed by the Cowboy character, which brings out his natural self. The world champion has put on countless emphatic promos to hype his matches, but his latest has left a sour taste in everybody’s mouths.

Tonight on the red brand, Brock Lesnar and Omos confronted each other before their WrestleMania 39 showdown. Both superstars didn't say a word and shook hands instead. However, things slowly turned chaotic. The Nigerian Giant refused to let go of Lesnar's hand, which prompted The Beast to attack. His attempts were thwarted by the 7'3" Omos, who jostled his rival outside the ring.

The segment on WWE RAW gave legitimacy to Omos as a viable threat to Brock Lesnar. However, fans were critical of the botched ending. The Nigerian Giant tried to throw Lesnar over the top rope, but the latter got tangled. Ultimately, he managed to clothesline Lesnar, who wasn't amused by the scenario.

Fans speculated Brock failed to launch himself over the top rope. The blame is shared by Omos, who could have put more effort into his throw. Fans have been critical of their booking for WrestleMania 39, and the beginning of their rivalry hasn't helped at all.

It remains to be seen how Lesnar will punish the Nigerian Giant after having to retreat tonight.

WWE RAW: Why is Brock Lesnar vs. Omos booked for WrestleMania 39?

Brock Lesnar is doing an excellent job of putting his opponents over. He recently put on a great match against Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, Omos is being given multiple chances to showcase his potential.

The 400-pounder previously fought Braun Strowman, and the bout lived up to expectations. He could be a top star on WWE RAW if the company continues to focus on his strengths.

Four-time WWE world champion Kurt Angle believes Brock Lesnar vs. Omos for WrestleMania 39 is the perfect booking. The Beast Incarnate has always found himself feuding for the main event scene. His former rival feels it is time for him to propel fellow stars to the big leagues.

"Well, I think it's a great idea. You have to remember Brock [Lesnar] is near the end of his career, and Omos is near the beginning of his career. Brock's always been in these main event matches with all the top guys. I think now he's at the point in his career where he has to start giving back."

EdcGFX @EdcGfx

I hope you like it

#wrestlemania #wwe #omos #brocklesnar Brock Lesnar vs Omos at Wrestlemania... An idea by Vince Mcmahon. How will this fight end?I hope you like it Brock Lesnar vs Omos at Wrestlemania... An idea by Vince Mcmahon. How will this fight end?I hope you like it ❤️🔂#wrestlemania #wwe #omos #brocklesnar https://t.co/bAWsbLlcrk

Lesnar hasn't been involved in the title proceedings since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam last year. Will the WWE RAW megastar have another chance at the gold? Time will tell.

