Why is Brock Lesnar vs Omos happening at WrestleMania 39? WWE legend shares a strong reason amid critical fan reaction

Brock Lesnar vs Omos is one of the confirmed matches for this year's WrestleMania event. Although the match didn't receive the best reactions from fans, a WWE Hall of Famer noted the significance of the upcoming bout.

According to Hall of Fame Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar will face Omos at WrestleMania to help build with younger talent. The Olympian Gold Champion noted that this was The Beast Incarnate's way of giving back to the company since he is already wrapping up his career, while The Nigerian Giant is just beginning his.

"Well, I think it's a great idea. You have to remember Brock [Lesnar] is near the end of his career, and Omos is near the beginning of his career. Brock's always been in these main event matches with all the top guys. I think now he's at the point in his career where he has to start giving back and not being at these top-level matches for World Championships but trying to build other talent, and I think it's a great idea,"

The RAW Superstars are slated to face each other for the first time ever since the match was announced on the upcoming March 13, 2023, RAW episode. The match was confirmed in a previous episode of the red brand, but only MVP faced Lesnar in a segment of the VIP Lounge.

Brock Lesnar vs Omos wasn't reportedly the first pitch for WrestleMania 39

Many names were reportedly presented to the former UFC fighter ahead of the April premium live event. Bray Wyatt was apparently one of the superstars pitched, but Lesnar turned it down, which is why Brock Lesnar vs Omos pushed through.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock didn't want a match with Bray Wyatt due to the latter's supernatural gimmick. Adding that The Beast was reportedly worried about his tough-guy image.

''With Wyatt’s supernatural gimmick and total lack of “believability,” it hurts a believe real-life tough-guy to have to sell the magic stuff. At that point Omos was brought into the picture to face Lesnar, who didn’t turn down that suggestion,''

Although Brock Lesnar vs Omos for WrestleMania is not the best match for fans, it looks like multiple professionals in the sport don't have a problem with it. It will be interesting to see what will happen between the two stars when they finally face each other in the future.

