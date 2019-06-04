Why Brock Lesnar won't cash in his MITB Contract on Raw (3 June 2019)

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 256 // 04 Jun 2019, 00:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar

WWE sprung a huge surprise in the recently concluded Money in the Bank PPV with former UFC star, Brock Lesnar, winning the MITB ladder match as a late replacement for Sami Zayn.

The MITB contract provides the Beast Incarnate a World Championship match at his time of asking, which has already garnered mixed reactions from the WWE Universe. When everyone were of the belief that the former Universal Champion was done with the WWE, his reintroduction into the title frame hasn't been quite well received, although the WWE Universe are seeing more of Brock Lesnar.

Paul Heyman announced the cashing in of the the contract this Monday night on Raw through social media leading to lot of hype surrounding Seth Rollins and his title. Contradicting the announcement, there are a number factors that go against Brock cashing in the contract, which are quite evident in hindsight.

#1 Not the occasion

Although WWE are trying their best to get the audience involved in the show and garner higher ratings with such announcements, it might be as clear as daylight since Brock Lesnar doesn't really wrestle on either Raw or SmackDown.

It's been ages since Lesnar did so and as to why the McMahon's would want to waste a high-potential cash-in on Raw is another question altogether.

The better solution to a cash-in occasion would be at a PPV, similar to the one Seth Rollins did a few years ago during a WrestleMania main-event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

#2 WWE Super Showdown

The next PPV, WWE Super Showdown's card is quite heavily stacked with Seth Rollins defending his WWE Universal title against Baron Corbin and Kofi Kingston doing the same against the returning Dolph Ziggler.

Although both Rollins and Kofi are well established superstars, they are no where near the stardom of Brock Lesnar. If Brock were to successfully cash-in the contract agaist Rollins, he would then have to defend it against Corbin, who are currently in the higher mid-card of either roster. With a potential mismatch on the cards, WWE wouldn't risk the much-hyped PPV turning into a dud.

#3 Smackdown Live on the FOX Network

The Fox deal, which will see Smackdown Live being broadcasted on their network from October, has already seen the likes of Roman Reigns and Bayley move to the Blue Brand in a bid to attract the same hype that surrounds Monday Night Raw.

Advertisement

FOX might want Brock Lesnar to be the new face of Smackdown Live and, as a result, WWE Creative could certainly book the Beast Incarnate to have an impromptu match up against Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Championship.

This could also lead to the rematch that never happened between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns as it opens up whole new possibilities for SmackDown Live to get on level terms with Raw.