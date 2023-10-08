Why did Carlito join The LWO? Exploring potential reasons

Carlito made a surprise comeback at the WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event and joined forces with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar to take on Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. The match initially started as a handicap match. During its closing moments, the United States Champion was in trouble, unable to tag anyone. Suddenly, Carlito's music hit, and he made his surprise return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The Caribbean Bad Apple appeared to be in great shape and immediately evened the odds against Lashley and the Profits. The match ended in a matter of seconds when Carlito countered Montez Ford and delivered a backstabber for the win. After the match, the LWO and the 44-year-old star celebrated in the ring. It seems like the Bad Apple has also joined the Latino World Order upon his comeback.

Expand Tweet

A potential reason behind this could be his connection with Rey Mysterio, as the company wants to unveil him as Mysterio's friend. However, it is highly likely that this could also potentially lead to a United States Championship match between Mysterio and the Bad Apple down the road. Additionally, Carlito joining the LWO faction may further escalate tensions within the faction, possibly due to jealousy on Escobar's part over the Caribbean Bad Apple's presence.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on the upcoming edition of the blue brand now that the Bad Apple has made his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

When did Carlito last appear in WWE?

The last time the Puerto Rican star appeared in WWE was at Backlash earlier this year, which was held in his hometown. Carlito made his return to even the odds against The Judgment Day when Damian Priest wrestled Bad Bunny in a singles clash. The Caribbean Bad Apple also received a tremendous reaction from the WWE Universe upon his arrival in his hometown.

After the match, all the LWO members, along with Bad Bunny and Carlito, celebrated in the ring. Since then, the 44-year-old star hasn't made an appearance in the Stamford-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

Rumors regarding his signing a contract with WWE swirled, but it seems like the company was waiting for the perfect moment for his return, which now appears to be the Fastlane Premium Live Event.

Another thing to note is that according to reports, the Puerto Rican star is likely to be a full-timer on SmackDown after his Fastlane comeback. Also, joining the LWO faction upon his comeback will surely lead to major twists and turns in the Latino World Order in the near future.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.