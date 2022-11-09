Why hasn't Charlotte Flair returned to WWE yet?

Charlotte Flair hasn't appeared on WWE TV for ages now. She was last seen losing her SmackDown Women's Championship to current Champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in an 'I Quit' match.

There were initial rumors that Flair was taking time off for her wedding. The rumors turned out to be true as Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo got married on May 27, 2022. Since then, we have seen Andrade on AEW TV; however, there is no news on the Queen.

Recently, Andrade was a guest on the Mas Lucha show. When asked about the Queen, he stated that his wife hasn't made a comeback because of personal reasons.

“It is difficult at the same time because Ashley (Charlotte Flair) has time off due to personal reasons and she will specify them in future interviews. It was very heavy because she worked on Thursdays to work on Weekends while I travelled on Tuesdays and returned on Thursdays as soon as she was scheduled to leave. Right now we are good because I get to see her more, I hope she comes back soon.” (h/t Fightful)

WWE could use multiple methods to bring back Charlotte Flair in a grand way

The Queen is one of the greatest female WWE Superstars of all time, boasting a Hall of Fame resume in her decade-long career. Obviously for someone of her profile, the return has to be huge too. Here are three avenues WWE could take to bring back the 13-time Women's Champion.

The first option is the easiest one: by returning to Friday Night SmackDown and activating her rematch clause against Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The second option could be to return at Survivor Series WarGames by joining Damage CTRL. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, it was announced that Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross will face Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss in a WarGames match.

Belair's team needs two more members while Bayley's team needs one, and Charlotte Flair could be that final member.

The third option for the Queen's return could be directly going after Bianca Belair. The EST has been in a rivalry with Bayley for quite some time and WWE may look to change things up. This could be the perfect return for The Queen.

As reported by PWInsider, Charlotte Flair recently appeared in WWE’s Most Extreme Moments Countdown special on FOX. During the show, when asked about her next move, she mentioned keeping a close eye on RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

