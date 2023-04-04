Why did the chicken make it to a WWE ring? Here's what you might have missed following Cody Rhodes' match at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes has been on the receiving end of bad luck, from losing the main event at WrestleMania 39 to bearing Brock Lesnar's wrath on RAW. Additionally, his request for a rematch against Roman Reigns was turned down by Paul Heyman.

Since his WWE return last year, Cody Rhodes has been vocal in his quest to have gold around his waist. He started a feud with Seth Rollins but suffered a pectoral injury that resulted in him being out of in-ring action for nearly seven months. He returned at Royal Rumble and won the match to earn an opportunity to go up against The Tribal Chief at The Showcase of Immortals.

Many in the wrestling fraternity were looking on in anticipation and rooting for The American Nightmare to dethrone Reigns. The two engaged in a hellacious match, with the champion retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. A clip has surfaced on social media wherein a fan threw a rubber chicken into the ring while The Tribal Chief celebrated his win.

With The Beast's betrayal on the red brand this week, there have been speculations on a feud between the two stars. WWE Backlash will potentially be the platform for their bout.

What's next for Cody Rhodes if not the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

The uncertainty in the wrestling industry paves the way for unforeseen events. Despite Paul Heyman refusing Cody Rhodes another title shot on behalf of Roman Reigns, a rematch could be on the cards.

While The Tribal Chief seems to be on a path of 'smashing' and moving on, Rhodes might have missed his only chance for a championship match.

Actor-turned-wrestler Stephen Amell was spotted at the latest edition of RAW. He had a confrontation with Rhodes when he used the Stardust gimmick. Though Amell was a special guest at the time, the two might pick up where they left off and battle it out in the squared circle.

While he may not be in the title picture soon, Cody Rhodes has no shortage of opponents. Apart from The Bloodline, he could go up against several names ranging from The Miz, Finn Balor, Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, and Randy Orton upon his return.

