Why is Chyna not in the WWE Hall of Fame? Exploring reason revealed by Triple H

Chyna is one of the most popular names in the world of wrestling. Regarded as one of the greatest female wrestlers in history, the former Intercontinental Champion made a lasting impact on the industry by elevating women's wrestling to new heights.

Despite her groundbreaking contributions, she is yet to receive the honor of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Throughout the years, numerous wrestling legends have received the honor, so what is stopping The Ninth Wonder of the World?

The motivation behind this decision was actually disclosed back in 2015 by none other than Triple H himself. It is important to note that Chyna, along with Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg, X Pac, and Billy Gunn was included in the Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X back in 2019. During an appearance on The Broken Skull podcast, Triple H mentioned that it is the two-time Intercontinental Champion's complex history that has hindered her from receiving an individual induction into the Hall of Fame.

For context, following her departure from WWE, Chyna had a semi-successful career as a pro wrestler, with brief stints in New Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA. However, she would later dive into the adult film industry, and that seemingly is the primary reason why her induction would be complicated. As Triple H put it, he would not want to see an eight-year-old Googling her and finding out about this after learning of her Hall of Fame induction:

“I’ve got an 8-year-old kid, and my 8-year-old kid sees Hall of Fame, and my 8-year-old kid goes on the internet to look at Chyna. What comes up? And I’m not criticizing anybody. I’m not criticizing lifestyle choices. Everybody has their reasons. I don’t know what they were. I don’t care to know. It’s not a morality thing or anything else. It is just the fact of what it is. That’s a difficult choice,” said Triple H

In The Game's defense, he does believe that the late great deserves a Hall of Fame induction.

There have been superstars with similar pasts like Chyna who were inducted into the Hall of Fame

While what Triple H said does make sense, it has raised many questions about some other past induction. Chyna may have been involved in the adult film industry, but there are a few Hall of Famers who have similarly unsavory pasts as well.

The likes of Mike Tyson, who served a six-year prison sentence, Sunny, who was involved in a DUI and mansl*ughter case, and former President of the United States, Donald Trump, who has several allegations against him, are all in the Hall of Fame. So, the question remains: why is Chyna still not in?

That being said, at the end of the day, the decision lies with WWE and WWE alone. Perhaps one day, they will make the decision to finally cherish her legend by adding her into the Hall of Fame.

