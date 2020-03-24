Why Ciampa vs Gargano should be held at WrestleMania 36

We take a look at the storied rivalry between the two best friends turned bitter enemies.

The two superstars deserve to tell their story in front of the entire WWE Universe.

The storyline between these dance partners is one of the best in WWE history

The deeply personal rivalry between former #DIY members, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, was recently revived at NXT TakeOver: Portland as the latter betrayed Ciampa to cost him the opportunity to reclaim the NXT Championship.

Their storied and historic rivalry dates back to 2017 when Ciampa turned on Gargano at TakeOver: Chicago. Since then, the two have headlined three NXT TakeOver events: TakeOver: New Orleans in April 2018, TakeOver: Chicago II, and TakeOver: Brooklyn IV. From being best friends to being bitter rivals, the two superstars have given the wrestling fans the perfect storyline, which involves love, hatred, jealously, and redemption.

Thus far, Gargano was the valiant hero and Ciampa was the villain - now, the tables have turned

On every occasion thus far, it was Gargano who was portrayed as the courageous hero of the story up against the evil tactics of Tommaso Ciampa. However, in this latest rendition of the feud, the tables have turned. It is Ciampa who is playing the role of the babyface while Gargano is the heel.

Considering the ruthless intensity of their previous bouts, it was expected that the next edition of this feud would exceed all of those limits. Unfortunately, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay, where this match was supposed to take place, stands cancelled. In all probability, this would be the last time these two superstars would be squaring off under the NXT umbrella.

WrestleMania 36 would be the perfect platform for them

This rivalry deserves a finale on a grand scale, and what better way to reward the hard work of the two superstars than by allowing them to showcase their talens on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania 36. Under the current circumstances, WrestleMania 36 has been turned into a two-day event. This means that if the match does happen, Ciampa and Gargano would have an ample amount of time to tell the story which they want to tell to the whole world.

The growing importance of NXT in the WWE narrative is not a new phenomenon. Superstars such as John Cena and Seth Rollins have mentioned the prowess of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in their promos, and it's about time that the world sees their talent in all its glory.

After all, there's no time like the present to experiment a little.