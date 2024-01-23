Why is CM Punk the worst choice to win WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Reasons explored

CM Punk is back and is back for one reason only to main event WrestleMania and go to the very top of this industry. However, to accomplish that goal, he has to enter and win the Royal Rumble this Saturday.

While Punk winning the Royal Rumble will blow the roof of Tropicana field, it may not be the best booking decision by the WWE. There are multiple reasons why we feel the former WWE Champion should not win the Rumble.

CM Punk's return has been nothing less than a carefully crafted fairytale. The way the company has built him up until now makes his road to WrestleMania very predictable. As of this moment, Punk is expected to win the rumble, and some fans are 100% confident he will emerge victorious. This could lead to an "I told you moment" this Saturday which takes out the main essence of the WWE and that is unpredictability.

Punk losing could make his road to WrestleMania more intriguing, plus it will allow Seth Rollins more time to recover while WWE finds a WrestleMania opponent for the World Heavyweight Championship title.

The third reason is Punk has a history of having backstage issues with creatives in a couple of companies. The last thing the company would want is their top superstar having behind-the-camera issues on the road to their biggest show which could put the show in trouble.

WWE Legend doesn't care if CM Punk wins the Royal Rumble

CM Punk's return to the company is the highest viewed segment of all time. The Straight Edge Superstar is currently generating more interest in the product than anyone else. The former WWE Champion is now aiming to win the Royal Rumble match, with the intention of headlining WrestleMania for the first time in his career. While everyone is excited to see what is next for Punk, one WWE legend isn't very interested.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed he isn't interested in seeing CM Punk or even Cody Rhodes winning the Royal Rumble:

"I gotta be honest with you, man. I am talking about [it] from a casual fan point of view now. There are just so many things going on and it can go so many different ways. I gotta be honest with you, it’s like, I don’t care. If Cody Rhodes wins, then Cody gets another shot against Roman Reigns, and Cody wins the Rumble two years in a row. And if CM Punk wins, then do you really think with all the time, effort, and money spent on Roman Reigns, they gonna roll the dice with CM Punk this quickly and put the belt on him?"

As Micheal Cole mentioned on RAW today, with everything going on in the WWE currently, this is the most unpredictable Royal Rumble in history.

