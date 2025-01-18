Why Cody Rhodes is relinquishing his Undisputed WWE Championship?

Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion and is ready to defend his title against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2025. On this week's show, The American Nightmare was engrossed in a heated confrontation with Nick Aldis, where The National Treasure voiced his frustration over the actions of KO and Rhodes during their rivalry.

As a result, the SmackDown General Manager proclaimed that Cody Rhodes would relinquish his Undisputed WWE Title at Saturday Night's Main Event. Aldis also confirmed that there will be a contract signing taking place between Rhodes and Owens at SNME, which will be held under the supervision of The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

During this segment, both Dusty’s son and The Prizefighter will give up their titles, which will then be hung above the ring for the Ladder Match at Royal Rumble 2025. In a ladder match, the titles are hung above the ring, and the winner must retrieve them first to guarantee victory.

Kevin Owens has been holding the Winged-Eagle Championship since the last Saturday Night's Main Event bout against Cody Rhodes. So now, not only the Undisputed WWE Title but the Winged-Eagle Title will also be taken from the current holders on January 25, 2025. This indicates that the winner of the Royal Rumble 2025 ladder match will claim both titles.

The only reason behind Cody Rhodes relinquishing the Undisputed WWE Title is to have it suspended above the ring for the upcoming ladder match. It will be intriguing to see how the storyline unfolds at Saturday Night's Main Event when KO and Rhodes will be involved in the contract signing segment with Shawn Michaels.

Is Cody Rhodes medically cleared for the WWE Royal Rumble 2025?

Cody Rhodes has suffered considerable attacks at the hands of Kevin Owens over the past few months. This raised questions among the fans about his medical condition for the Ladder Match at Royal Rumble. However, during this week's SmackDown, WWE provided an answer as Rhodes affirmed that he has been medically cleared for the match.

This revelation came during a segment with Nick Aldis, where Rhodes confirmed that doctors had given him a clean bill of health and that he was fully cleared. He also asserted that if Aldis didn't believe him, he could check the reports himself.

This confirms that there is nothing to stop Cody from competing at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, and he is all set to take on Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match for the gold.

