Cody Rhodes seems to be a name on every fan's lips at the moment following his departure from AEW on February 15.

It was reported that after weeks of negotiating, neither Cody nor AEW could come to an agreement on a new contract. Because of the stalemate, Rhodes' contract lapsed and he is now free to seek work wherever he wishes. His wife Brandi also departed the company at the same time.

The news came as a shock to many fans, as Cody and Brandi were an integral part of All Elite Wrestling's beginnings in 2019. Both were fixtures behind the scenes, with Cody holding the title of Executive Vice President. Essentially, they were a true power couple with huge influence in the company.

Cody's final match in AEW came on January 26 when he faced Sammy Guevara in a ladder match to unify the TNT titles. The American Nightmare lost that night and cut an emotional promo backstage in the aftermath. He will be fondly remembered for putting over the likes of Guevara, MJF, Darby Allin and Malakai Black.

Since Cody's departure from AEW, rumors have suggested the former TNT Champion is set to return to WWE. Rhodes performed for Vince McMahon's company from 2006 to 2016, winning the Intercontinental Championship twice. He requested his release after a prolonged run as the poorly-recieved Stardust character.

A return would be jaw-dropping considering he held such a powerful and expressive role at AEW. After launching a revolution in pro wrestling, it's difficult to believe he could once again place himself under the micromanagement of WWE.

Fans have been speculating when a return to WWE might happen, with many assuming it would take place at Elimination Chamber on February 19 in Saudi Arabia. Many believed that was the case in the build-up to the event.

So why was Cody Rhodes rumored to return at WWE Elimination Chamber?

The day before the show, an image circulated online showing Cody Rhodes at a Polish airport, which led many to believe he was on his way to Jeddah via Poland. Kenny Omega also speculated in a recent interview that Cody was on his way to the Kingdom. Ultimately, the image turned out to be fake.

PWInsider reported that Rhodes was instead in Orlando, FL, potentially filming content for his likely return to WWE.

Could Cody Rhodes return on WWE RAW tonight?

WWE RAW celebrates its 1500th episode tonight. The event will take place at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.

Usually, the company goes all out for special episodes, though at the time of this writing, nothing is being advertised on WWE.com. However, with it being a landmark episode, Vince McMahon may have some surprises up his sleeve.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com highlighted that the promotion today released a video on YouTube showcasing the most shocking RAW returns in history. Could this be a sign of things to come tonight? Or just a method to capatilize on the current specuation?

If Cody Rhodes is to return to WWE, one assumes he'd need to return sharpish to kickstart a storyline with WrestleMania just a few weeks away.

What do you think of Cody Rhodes' situation at the moment? Let us know in the comments section below!

