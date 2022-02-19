Former AEW World Champion says Cody Rhodes is on a flight to WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia

With WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 a few hours away, AEW star Kenny Omega spoke about Cody Rhodes making a potential return to WWE in Saudi Arabia.

The American Nightmare's shocking departure from AEW has fueled rumors of him returning to WWE for the first time since 2016. Vince McMahon is reportedly planning to give a big push to the 36-year-old on the road to WrestleMania 38.

While speaking with Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega shared his thoughts on Cody's sudden AEW exit. The Cleaner weighed in on the situation and said the current AEW environment wasn't a good fit for the former EVP.

Omega further recalled Cody's last match against Sammy Guevara, adding the latter came out strong while putting over a younger talent:

“It’s very possible that this current version of AEW just wasn’t a good fit for Cody. For me, I feel like there’s always going to be a place for him. You saw it in his ladder match with Sammy. He’s got incredible utility and he’s able to help our younger talent. It’s not anything from an in ring perspective. There’s no issues there."

Kenny Omega pressed his belief on the latest rumors suggesting that Cody will show up at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Omega said he heard about Cody Rhodes heading to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and said the former TNT Champion should do whatever makes him happy:

“Yeah, If I had a clear cut answer for you guys, I would love to tell you, but I don’t know it, and all I can say is that whatever he decides to do, I heard he’s on a flight to Saudi Arabia. If that makes him happy, then that makes him happy. Again, The Bucks and I weren’t in this for the war. So all the guys and gals at WWE doing their thing, always wishing for the best for those guys. Always.” (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

Even though WWE and AEW seem to be warring, Kenny Omega wished the performers working in the rival promotion nothing but the best.

Will Brandi Rhodes follow in Cody Rhodes' footsteps to WWE?

Given all the swirling rumors, it's seemingly a forgone conclusion that Cody will be joining WWE soon enough.

However, Brandi Rhodes won't follow in his husband's footsteps. As of this writing, all eyes will be on The American Nightmare's next move in the wrestling business. Whether or not he appears at the Elimination Chamber tonight remains to be seen.

