Why did Cody Rhodes win at SummerSlam 2023? 4 reasons why he pinned Brock Lesnar clean

Cody Rhodes emerged victorious against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023. The match ended in a massive surprise as The American Nightmare defeated The Beast Incarnate in a clean fashion. After the match, fans witnessed an unexpected moment as Lesnar turned face and raised Rhodes' hand after an intense staredown.

The crowd was happy with the great way the saga between these superstars ended. However, considering that Cody pinned Lesnar clean, let's discuss the four possible reasons why The American Nightmare secured a clean victory over Brock Lesnar at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#4. Cody Rhodes needed this victory to rebuild his momentum

One of the biggest reasons behind Cody Rhodes' victory is that he needed to gain momentum after losing at WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare had been in a feud with Lesnar since losing his momentum against Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The last time Rhodes secured a victory over Lesnar at Backlash 2023 was with a leverage pin.

By pinning Lesnar in a clean fashion at SummerSlam, Rhodes can rebuild his momentum, and it will position him as a strong contender for any future championship match.

#3. Cody is the top babyface star in the company

Another reason behind Cody Rhodes' clean victory over Brock Lesnar could be his status as the top babyface star in the company. Throughout their feud, Rhodes had faced numerous challenges against Lesnar and had only overcome the Beast on a few occasions.

By securing a clean victory over Lesnar at SummerSlam, the company aims to showcase Rhodes as a heroic character and build him up as an underdog who can overcome seemingly unconquerable odds. This clean win also solidifies Rhodes' position as the top babyface in WWE.

#2. To make Cody Rhodes Champion

Defeating a multi-time champion like Brock Lesnar in a clean way could be considered an achievement for any superstar. For those unaware, since the return of The American Nightmare in WWE, he hasn't captured any championship yet.

However, a clean victory over The Beast Incarnate can be vital in positioning Rhodes as a top championship contender.

This victory will boost Rhodes' momentum and establish him as a legitimate threat for any championship, including the World Heavyweight title.

#1. To have a torch pass moment from Brock Lesnar

The post-match moment between Lesnar & Rhodes seems like a torch-pass moment from the Beast Incarnate to Cody Rhodes.

This could also be another possible reason behind Rhodes' clean victory at SummerSlam 2023. As a part-timer in the company, a victory for Lesnar could negatively impact Rhodes' momentum rebuild.

Hence, the company may have preferred a clean loss for Lesnar to facilitate this torch-pass moment between these two superstars.

